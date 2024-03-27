Society Khanh Hoa ramps up vessel control in anti-IUU fishing efforts The south central province of Khanh Hoa has been taking comprehensive measures to tighten control over fishing vessels as part of its efforts to combat illegal, reported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Non-stop toll collection to be officially applied in five airports from May 5 The electronic toll collection (ETC) system will be officially and simultaneously implemented at five airports namely Noi Bai, Cat Bi, Phu Bai, Da Nang and Tan Son Nhat from May 5, aiming to create more favourable conditions for vehicles entering and exiting the airports, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Ben Tre take action to fight IUU fishing The numbers of vessels and fishermen in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau infringing upon foreign waters have decreased remarkably over the past five years thanks to its efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, according to a report released by the provincial People’s Committee.

Society Vietnamese corporate culture takes centre stage at Japan conference An international conference popularising Vietnamese corporate culture to Asia-Pacific nations took place in the Japanese prefecture of Chiba on March 26.