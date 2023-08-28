Society Vietnamese people in Macau celebrate National Day The Overseas Vietnamese Association in Macau, China held a ceremony on August 27 celebrating the 78th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2).

Society Party, State, Government recognise cultural development: PM The Vietnamese Party, State and Government always pay special attention to policies, guidelines, and resources for the development of culture, literature, the arts, and other cultural domains, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on August 28.

Society National target programmes need more urgency toward completion: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang asked stakeholders to implement national target programmes much more rapidly while chairing an online conference on August 28.

Society Vietnam, Singapore strengthen youth cooperation First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU)’s Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee on Youth Bui Quang Huy hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 28 for a delegation from the National Youth Council of Singapore led by its Chief Executive Officer David Chua.