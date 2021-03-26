Tea exports see bright spot in January-February
The Vietnamese tea sector saw positive signs in exports in the first two months of 2021 when shipping 17,000 tonnes abroad and earning 29 million USD, down 1.6 percent in volume but up 11 percent in value year-on-year.
In January, Vietnam’s tea exports to Pakistan – its biggest importer – rose by 0.9 percent in volume and 8.9 percent in value.
Last year, Vietnam exported nearly 135,000 tonnes of tea and pocketed 217 million USD, down 1.8 percent in volume and 7.8 percent in value compared to those in 2019.
According to a report of the US Department of Agriculture, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected consumption trends. Consumers have paid more attention to their health, so they are willing to pay for products that less affect the environment./.