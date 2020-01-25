Society Dien pomelo - a Hanoi speciality With its unique fragrance and sweetness, Dien pomelo, grown in Phu Dien ward, Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi, is a precious gift for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Candied coconut ribbons, a Tet delicacy Candied coconut ribbons, which are made from coconut meat, sugar, and milk, becomes a snack favoured by many Vietnamese, especially during Tet holidays.

Society Da Nang welcomes first visitors of the lunar New Year The central city of Da Nang welcomed the first 120 visitors of Tet (Lunar New Year) on Vietnam Airlines’ flight from Ho Chi Minh City on January 25 morning.