Tech firms winning reputation award 2022 announced
Vietnam Report announced the Vietnam Top 10 Technology Companies Reputation Award 2022 on July 5, with Viettel, FPT, and VNPT among the big names in the rankings.
The list of 10 most prestigious information technology - telecommunications companies in 2022 released by Vietnam Report (Source: Vietnam Report)
The list of the 10 most prestigious information technology - telecommunications companies in 2022 comprise Military Industry and Telecoms Group Viettel, FPT Group, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), VNPT Vinaphone Corporation, Mobifone Telecommunications Corporation, CMC Technology Group, Hanel Joint Stock Company, Vietnam Technology & Telecommunication JSC, Vietnam Maritime Communication and Electronics Company (VISHIPEL), and Hanoi Telecom JSC.
Meanwhile, the top 10 suppliers of system integration services and software solutions are FPT Software Co. Ltd, Misa JSC, FPT Information System Company, CMC Technology & Solution Corporation, VNPT Technology JSC, Joint Stock Company for Telecoms and Informatics (CTIN), Elcom Technology - Telecommunication JSC, Tuong Minh Software Solutions Co. Ltd, FSI Investment and Technology Development JSC, and HPT InformaticTechnology Services JSC.
The lists were compiled basing on the companies’ financial capacity and reputation on the media, along with opinions from some relevant parties interviewed in June 2022.
The IT and telecoms industry posted an estimated 57 billion USD in revenue in the first five months of 2022, up 8.5% year on year, according to the General Statistics Office.
Businesses and experts in the industry forecast in the last half of this year, this sector will continue recording strong growth while the digital transformation process will take place in an extensive and intensive manner.
Besides, the Government’s efforts and resolve to promote national digital transformation are also viewed as an important impulse for the industry’s growth in the time ahead./.