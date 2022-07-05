Business 200 Vietnamese, Indian medical firms join annual networking event About 200 Vietnamese and Indian enterprises in the pharmaceutical and medical field participated in a networking event in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5, together exploring their ‘golden’ cooperation and investment opportunities in the post-pandemic period.

Business Not all SMEs on right track digitally Digital transformation is the key to competitive advantage in the age of technology-driven business, but few small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are doing it the right way.

Business Thanh Hoa shows strong performance in State budget collection The central province of Thanh Hoa collected about 26.33 trillion VND (1.12 billion USD) to the State budget in the first six months of this year, completing 94% of its plan for the period.

Business Bac Giang works hard to bring “thieu” litchi to more markets The northern province of Bac Giang has rolled out various measures to bring “thieu” litchi – the locality’s specialty fruit – to more markets inside and outside the country.