Sci-Tech US chip giant assists Vietnam in training workforce The US-based electronic design automation (EDA) company Synopsys will assist Vietnam in developing human resources in chip design, as part of a deal signed with the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City on August 26.

Sci-Tech Infographic Digital transformation basic targets to 2025 Vietnam has set basic targets in digital transformation to 2025, towards the development of digital government, digital economy, and digital society.