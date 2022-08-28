Techfest HaiPhong 2022 is slated for late September
The innovation week and startup festival of Hai Phong (Techfest Haiphong 2022) will take place from September 27 to October 4, according to Tran Quang Tuan, head of the northern port city's Department of Science and Technology.
Themed Hai Phong- innovation city - destination of success, the event comprises ten activities in a series.
The opening ceremony on September 27 expects to see an exhibition of 300 technologies and innovative products, which will be on display until the end of September 28.
Meanwhile, an online exhibition will be held with the participation of 150 firms, along with a booth introducing hi-tech products of Israel. The exhibition will be available at website http://techfesthaiphong.isel.vn. Businesses at the event will also have a chance to seek partnership and exchange.
During the week, a number of activities on technology, innovation development and startup support will also be organised.
Guests to Techfest Haiphong 2022 will include representatives from the embassies of some leading countries in innovation, the Ministry of Science and Technology, as well as central science-technology agencies, localities, universities, research institutes and businesses.
This will be the fifth edition of Techfest Haiphong. It is expected to introduce and connect leading innovation prosucts of domestic and foreign businesses, shaping the development of innovation and startup ecosystem, encouraging the innovation activities and supporting startups in Hau Phong and the whole country./.