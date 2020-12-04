Business Vietravel Airlines to welcome first plane on December 5 The Vietnam Travel Aviation Co. Ltd (Vietravel Airlines) is scheduled to receive its first plane at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on December 5.

Business Deal signed to promote Vietnamese products, green production Saigon Giai Phong newspaper, Saigon Co.op, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Co., Ltd and the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad) have signed an agreement to work jointly to raise the profile of Vietnamese products, promote green production and develop the market for locally made products.

Business Vietnam’s PMI disrupted by storms and flooding The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped fractionally below the 50.0 no-change mark to 49.9 last month, signalling broadly unchanged business conditions during the month.

Business Yen Bai's agricultural and aquatic products introduced in Hanoi Agricultural and aquatic products from the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai are on display in a fair in Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi.