Technology transformation needed for cleaner production
Despite 50 percent of businesses applying the resource efficient and cleaner production (RECP), savings of fuel and energy consumption per product only achieved a ratio of 8-13 percent in 2016-2020.
Solar panels are installed on roofs of a factory in Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of SolarBK)
Da Nang (VNS/VNA) - Despite 50 percent of businesses applying the resource efficient and cleaner production (RECP), savings of fuel and energy consumption per product only achieved a ratio of 8-13 percent in 2016-2020.
Meanwhile supportive policies in technology transformation and funding for industrial manufacturing companies have yet to help reduce energy use.
An expert from the ministry of industry and trade, Cu Huy Quang, provided the above information at a conference on the 10-year completion of cleaner production in 2016-2020 in Da Nang last week.
Huy said in a survey of 5,500 businesses on energy saving applications nationwide, 90 percent recognised the importance of cleaner production, but only 50 percent applied methods reducing energy consumption per product.
He said businesses failed to meet the target of saving costs from energy consumption and efficient fuel use in production from 2009-2019.
He said that only 115.8 billion VND (5 million USD) including 3.5 million Danish Krone (561,000 USD) from Denmark were provided for the 2009-2019 cleaner industrial production strategy in 41 provinces and cities.
Huy pointed out that only 34 percent of 6,000 enterprises had saved five percent in energy consumption on a product in 2010-15, while only 12 percent of those manufacturing businesses achieved eight percent energy saving on a product.
Le Xuan Thinh, from the Vietnam Cleaner Production Centre, said technology and boosting recycling in production would help business cut energy use.
He said one tonne of paper needs 100 tonnes of water, and the process will also release 100 tonnes of waste water.
Thịnh said some companies in Vietnam had applied cleaner production and witnessed positive changes.
He said a paper company in Thai Nguyen invested 57 million VND (2,400 USD) in low cost solutions, but they reaped 616 million VND (26,700 USD) per year in energy savings.
“The solution also helped the company reduce 125 tonnes of carbon emissions, 114,400 cubic metres of waste water and 5.19 tonnes of dust each year,” Thịnh said.
A sugar company in Nghe An also saved 4.4 billion VND (191,000 USD) per year through technology transformation and efficient process control as well as recycling and reusing water.
He said textile and garment, leather and steel were key industries that need to promote effective energy use.
FOCOSEV joint-stock company – a tapioca starch producer – reduced 1,600 tonnes of solid waste and 3,700 tonnes of carbon emissions each year through a recycling and composting process. It also saved 3 billion VND (130,000 USD) each year through technology and environmentally-friendly solutions.
Da Nang city also saved 433,000 USD in public lighting consumption by applying nano-lighting technology and saving solutions.
A series of solutions were implemented in the city’s downtown area including dimming, low voltage bulbs and automatic switching off after midnight to save 30 percent in consumption for each bulb on the street.
The power savings have helped the city cut 12,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year./.