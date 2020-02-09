Teleconference updates 700 hospitals on nCoV prevention measures
The Ministry of Health on February 8 held a teleconference to discuss and popularise prevention and treatment measures against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).
An isolation area in the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCM City (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on February 8 held a teleconference to discuss and popularise prevention and treatment measures against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).
The event, which was connected to 700 hospitals at all levels nationwide, saw the participation of experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO), domestic hospitals and universities; representatives from health departments and disease control centres in provinces and cities, and local authorities across the country.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long stressed that the fight against nCoV in Vietnam has been implemented strongly with the involvement of all sectors and the drastic direction from the Government and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.
Vietnam has successfully cultivated and isolated the novel coronavirus, enabling quicker tests of the virus, Long said.
He stressed that isolation is an effective measure to prevent the virus outbreak in the context of the current epidemic is rapidly increasing from China.
According to the official, Vietnam’s hospitals have well performed the on-the-spot treatment and infection control.
At the event, the 700 hospitals were instructed to collect and preserve samples and how to ensure biosecurity during the work.
Meanwhile, a field hospital in Cu Chi district, Ho Chi Minh City is expected to officially become operational on February 10 as part of the city’s efforts to prevent the disease.
Vice Director of the municipal Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong said medical staff of local hospitals will be mobilised to serve the operation of the field hospital, which will be managed by the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCM City.
In addition to the field hospital, 47 hospitals with screening clinics and isolation areas in the city have been assigned to receive and treat patients suspected of infecting the virus, the department said.
In recent days, the northern province of Vinh Phuc – the locality records the highest number of virus infections in the country, has been provided with medical supplies, as well as financial and expertise assistance to effectively combat the disease./.