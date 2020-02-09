Health nCoV patients will receive free treatment: Health Ministry People who caught novel coronavirus (nCoV) would be offered free tests, treatment and medicine, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Vietnam confirms 14th nCoV infection case Vietnam has confirmed the 14th novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection case, the Ministry of Health announced on February 9.

Health Four subcommittees on nCoV prevention, control set up Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the steering committee on 2019-nCoV prevention and control, has signed Decision No. 80/QD-BCDQG on the establishment of four sub-committees.

Health Ministry launches subweb, mobile app to support nCoV prevention, control The Ministry of Health (MoH) on February 8 launched a subweb on its news portal and a mobile app on the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) to support the prevention and control of the disease.