Telefilm 2020 expo set for HCM City in September
The Vietnam International Exhibition on Film and Television Technology (Telefilm) 2020 is scheduled to take place in HCM City from September 17 to 19.
Telefilm 2020 will feature displays in a wide range of categories, from screenplays, entertainment, music, and sports to technology programmes, virtual reality, and games. (Source: VTV)
HCM City (VNA) - The Vietnam International Exhibition on Film and Television Technology (Telefilm) 2020 is scheduled to take place in HCM City from September 17 to 19.
The expo will be co-organised by the Adpex Joint Stock Company, the Department of Market Development and Science and Technology Enterprises at the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Vietnam Internet Association, the Vietnam Computer Association, and the Vietnam Digital Communications Association.
It presents an opportunity for domestic film producers to access new technologies, learn of the latest trends in TV, and seek potential partners.
Telefilm 2020 will feature displays in a wide range of categories, from screenplays, entertainment, music, and sports to technology programmes, virtual reality, and games.
Businesses can choose the appropriate field to promote their business or find new partners and distributors, while staying abreast of trends.
Seminars on radio and TV in the digital era, future TV technology trends, and business-to-business matching programmes will be held on the sidelines of the expo./.