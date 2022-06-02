Culture - Sports Tourism and cultural activities to be held at Bac Ha festival The annual Bac Ha White Plateau Festival will take place in Bac Ha and neighbouring districts in the northern province of Lao Cai from June 4 to 12.

Culture - Sports Traditional celebration of Doan Ngo Festival replicated An ancient ritual was reproduced on June 1 at Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi as part of the celebration of the Doan Ngo Festival (which take place on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month), Nhan dan newspaper reported.

Culture - Sports Book on Vietnam in 19th history debuts The 10-volume reprinted “Dai Nam thuc luc” (Chronicle of Dai Nam – an old name of Vietnam) that provides a panorama of Vietnam’s economy in the 19th century debuted on June 2.