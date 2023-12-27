Quang Binh (VNA) – Ten rescued monkeys have been released into Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh, according to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development under the park's management board.



The animals include five rhesus macaque (Macaca mulatta) and five southern pig-tailed macaque (Macaca leonina). They were voluntarily handed over by residents and relevant agencies.

Pham Kim Vuong from the centre's rescue section said these monkeys belong to IIB group in the list of endangered and rare species priorised for protection under the Government’s Decree 84/2021/ND-CP. Group IIB includes threatened and rare species and a permit is required for all purposes including scientific research, conservation and commercial exploitation.

The centre has so far this year released a total of 48 individuals of endangered and rare wild animals that are listed in Vietnam and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red books./.