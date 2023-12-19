Ten Vietnamese cuisine, specialties set new Asian records
The Asian Records Organisation in early December 2023 officially established 10 new Asian Records for Vietnamese cuisine and specialties in conformity with the Asian culinary and specialty record criteria.
VNA
