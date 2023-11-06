Business Ministry works to ensure rice export The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is close monitoring rice production and the world rice market with a view to promptly tackling arising problems and facilitating rice production, business and export.

Export regains growth pace The export turnover in October is expected to reach 32.3 billion USD, up 5.3 month-on-month, showing a positive signal given the 6.3% decrease recorded in the previous month.

Industrial production index up 0.5% in ten months Vietnam's index of industrial production (IIP) went up 0.5% in the first ten months of this year with the October IIP alone rising 4.1% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Infographic Vietnam among top 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024 Vietnam is projected to be one of the top 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024, witth anticipated GDP growth of 5.8% in the year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).