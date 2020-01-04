Culture - Sports Cherry blossoms warm up Da Lat’s winter Da Lat resort city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is now decorated with the soft pink colour of cherry blossoms.

Culture - Sports Seven historic sites, attractions earn national special relic status The Prime Minister has decided to grant the national special relic status to seven historic sites and attractions in the northern and central regions of Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Culture-sports-tourism sector reports a successful 2019 The culture, sports and tourism sector has made a number of important achievements in 2019, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said at a regular press conference on January 3.