Tet gift hampers popular item at year-end
During the year-end period, retailers have been displaying many kinds of Tet (Lunar New Year) gift hampers to serve the shopping and gifting needs of consumers.
Shoppers buy Tet gift hampers at a supermarket in HCM City. (Photo: VNA/VNS)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - During the year-end period, retailers have been displaying many kinds of Tet (Lunar New Year) gift hampers to serve the shopping and gifting needs of consumers.
Hoang Phuong Thuy, marketing staff for a construction company in Thu Duc district, said her primary concerns were quality and food safety, as well as eye-catching design, for gift hampers purchased for her company.
Gift baskets from supermarkets and enterprises include typical items for Tet such as confectionery, cooking oil, soft drinks, instant coffee, wine, and Tet jams.
The prices of gift hampers range from several 100,000 VND to several million VND per basket to meet different shopping needs.
At the Co.opmart supermarkets, products in the gift hampers are carefully selected to ensure quality and safety for customers.
Co.opmart is also offering 11 sets of gift baskets with low prices from 149,000 VND to 329,000 VND per basket.
Other supermarkets such as Lotte Mart, Big C and Emart have many types of gift baskets to serve the Lunar New Year shopping season.
According to business experts, during the year-end period, orders for Tet gift baskets come mostly from companies.
Depending on the order, each gift basket has different products and an average of about six to 10 types per basket. Prices of 500,000 VND (21.5 USD) are favoured by customers.
Experts predict that the number of gift basket sales will increase beginning next week.
Stalls at traditional markets like Tan Dinh, Thi Nghe and Ba Chieu as well as many websites are also selling gift hampers.
The risk of counterfeiting has also increased during this period, especially for online shopping. Experts said that customers should look for reputable retailers./.