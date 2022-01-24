Society HCM City cares for poor migrant workers, foreign students A gathering was held by the Labour Federation of Ho Chi Minh City on January 23 for disadvantaged factory workers who stay back in the city for Tet, the traditional New Year holiday which many take as an occasion for family reunion.

Society NA Chairman joins Binh Duong workers in Tet celebration Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue joined workers in the southern province of Binh Duong in a celebration of the coming Lunar New Year (Tet) on January 23.

Society Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh’s passing – a loss to Buddhist community The passing of Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh is a loss to the Buddhist community in general and Vietnamese Buddhism in particular, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has affirmed.

Society Overwhelming Tet atmosphere at Hanoi flower markets Visitors to Hanoi as Tet approaches simply must visit the capital’s famous flower markets to enjoy a bustling atmosphere and admire the splendid beauty of countless blooming flowers, which signal the coming of Spring.