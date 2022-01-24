Tet gifts sent to children affected by COVID-19
The Association of High-quality Vietnamese Products, in collaboration with the HCMCYU, present gifts and lucky money to students whose parents and relatives died because of COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) in Ho Chi Minh City and businesses have handed gifts to youth unionists, adolescents and children who are living in disadvantageous circumstances and adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, on the occasion of the approaching Lunar New Year (Tet).
The Association of High-quality Vietnamese Products, in collaboration with the HCMCYU, presented gifts and lucky money to 295 students in 22 districts and Thu Duc city whose parents and relatives died because of COVID-19.
Tran Thu Ha, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Youth Union, said that the pandemic has disturbed the lives of local people in particular and the country in general, with students, teenagers and children being among the hardest hit.
On the same day, the youth union organised a festival to present gifts and loans to help youths with disabilities, and youth unionists living in difficult circumstances to start up business.
In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Students’ Association held a programme named “Sea and islands in my heart” in Thanh Dao island commune in Can Gio district, giving 20 scholarships worth 1 million VND (44 USD) each to poor students with good academic performances, and 80 Tet gifts worth 200,000 VND each to students with excellent academic performances./.