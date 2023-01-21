Society Character traits of people born in the Year of the Cat The Cat is the fourth out of the 12 zodiac animals. According to the lunar calendar, this Year of the Cat begins on January 22, 2023 and will conclude on February 9, 2024.

Society Vietnamese family traditions in the Lunar New Year festival Family reunion is a long-standing tradition during the Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest holiday celebration of the year for the Vietnamese people.

Society Ho Chi Minh City - Unique tourism destination in the south With a history spanning more than 300 years, the southern metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City has strived to become a dynamic and attractive destination for both domestic and foreign guests.

Society More activities welcome Lunar New Year overseas The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has freshly organised a get-together with musical performances, a lucky draw, and a firework display to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest and longest annual traditional festival.