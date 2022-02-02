Culture - Sports Peach blossoms - a symbol of Lunar New Year Peach blossoms are viewed as a symbol of the Lunar New Year (Tet) and also form an indispensable part of every Vietnamese family, especially in the north of Vietnam, once the country’s biggest traditional festival comes.

Culture - Sports Unique style of Red Dao traditional outfits Vietnam is home to 54 ethnic groups, each of which has its own identity and unique values in terms of customs and traditions, contributing to the cultural diversity in the country.

Culture - Sports Dong Ho painting – art of daily life For centuries, Dong Ho paintings were used as precious decorations to celebrate the Tet festival. People bought the paintings to hang on their walls for a year, which are then replaced with new ones for the next New Year. Dong Ho painting was inscribed in the list of national intangible cultural heritage in December 2012.

Culture - Sports Foreigners enjoying Tet first-hand in Hanoi Coming from different corners of the world, foreigners share a common eagerness to welcome in the Vietnamese Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.