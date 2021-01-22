Tet Viet Festival opens in Ho Chi Minh City
The 2021 Tet Viet (Vietnamese Tet) Festival kicked off at Le Van Tam Park in Ho Chi Minh City on January 21 night.
At the opening ceremony of the 2021 Tet Viet (Vietnamese Tet) Festival (Photo: VNA)
Jointly organised by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association (VCCA), the event aims to honour cultural values and cuisine, as well as customs and anecdotes during the country’s biggest traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
In his speech at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong highlighted the significance of the festival, expressing his hope that it will contribute to promoting tourism and economic recovery of the city.
While praising departments, sectors, associations and businesses for their efforts and coordination to organise the 2021 Tet Viet Festival, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Thi Thang said she believed the festival will help diversify tourism products of the city, creating a joyful atmosphere on the threshold of the Lunar New Year festival.
Ho Chi Minh City aims to become Asia's leading vibrant tourism city, so it has launched many new tourism products and travel events to attract holiday-makers, Thang said
The event is not only an important activity for the tourism and trade industry, but also an opportunity to introduce the traditional cultural activities of the nation, contributing to promoting Vietnam's unique culture to international friends, she added.
VCCA Secretary General Le Tan said highlights of the festival are an exhibition on Tet feasts, traditional music performances and folk games.
Tet dishes across the country are served at the event, which is set to feature about 150 pavilions.
Director of the HCM City Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said the second Tet Viet festival also aims to bolster consumers’ demand, attract more tourists ahead of the country’s longest holiday, and promote HCM City’s image as a dynamic, open and friendly destination.
The four-day festival is expected to attract more than 70,000 visitors./.