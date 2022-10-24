Business Sweet potato to be officially exported to China China is considering the import of Vietnam’s sweet potato via official channels, with its customs officers scheduling a virtual survey of growing areas and packaging facilities in Vietnam in late October.

Business Economic diplomacy boosts Vietnam - EU ties Enhancing economic diplomacy in Belgium in particular and the EU as a whole has been a focus of the Vietnamese Embassy and trade office in the country as it helps bolster cooperation between the two sides in various sectors.

Business Vietnamese airports expected to serve 100 mln passengers in 2022 Vietnamese airports are expected to serve 100 million passengers this year, compared to the pre-pandemic level of 120 million recorded in 2019, said Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang.

Business Vietnam Airlines to provide online check-in service at Buon Ma Thuot Airport Vietnam Airlines is going to provide the online check-in service for passengers departing from Buon Ma Thuot Airport in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak from October 25.