Business Cement association proposes PM address challenges facing producers The Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA) has just submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister aimed at addressing financial and production bottlenecks faced by cement manufacturers who are at risk of bankruptcy and potential acquisition by foreign companies.

Business Vietnam advised to utilise opportunities to overcome difficulties Vietnam needs to take advantage of opportunities to overcome difficulties and keep up with global trends; and create good, better quality foundations in terms of institutions, infrastructure and human resources for breakthrough development, according to an economist.

Business Infographic Added value of industrial sector up 6.18% in Q1 Vietnam’s industrial sector posted significant growth in the first quarter of 2024, of an estimated 6.18% compared to the first quarter of 2023. In particular, manufacturing and processing saw robust growth of 6.98%.