Sci-Tech AI app helps push mask wearing on public transport An artificial intelligence (AI) app that issues warnings when facemasks are not being worn has been introduced on public transport to raise awareness of seriously observing the Ministry of Health’s “5K message”.

Society National Press Awards 2020 to honour 112 works Up to 112 works will be honoured at the awarding ceremony of the National Press Awards 2020, the judging panel announced on June 3.

Society Bac Giang expats in Czech support homeland in COVID-19 fight The Bac Giang fellow-countrymen association in the Czech Republic have donated 10 tonnes of rice to support Bac Giang province, hard hit by the fourth wave of COVID-19, to combat the pandemic.