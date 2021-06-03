Text-to-donate campaign seeks support for COVID-19 fight
A text message campaign for making donations to the fight against COVID-19 and the “vaccines for workers” programme were launched in Hanoi on June 3 as Vietnam exerts every effort to contain its latest outbreak.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (centre) and other officials at the launch of the text message campaign on June 3 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A text message campaign for making donations to the fight against COVID-19 and the “vaccines for workers” programme were launched in Hanoi on June 3 as Vietnam exerts every effort to contain its latest outbreak.
The launch, held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, and the Ministry of Information and Communications, saw the presence of Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue.
All donations via text messages sent to the National Humanitarian Portal on 1400 will be transferred to the COVID-19 vaccine fund and used to assist anti-COVID-19 activities, with priority given to the procurement of vaccines for workers and the disadvantaged.
Addressing the event, NA Chairman Hue asked VFF member organisations to increase communications to help people from all social strata understand the purpose of the text campaign.
President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour Nguyen Dinh Khang also appealed to organisations, individuals, agencies, and enterprises to continue giving material and spiritual support to the COVID-19 fight.
At the launch, Hanoi trade unions presented initial donations of 12 billion VND (nearly 522,000 USD) to the COVID-19 vaccine fund. Other trade unions at ministries and agencies contributed nearly 146 billion VND to the “vaccines for workers” programme./