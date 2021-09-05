Hanoi (VNA) - TH Group is one of nearly 40 Vietnamese businesses selected to join the “Vietnam National Brands Week 2021” in Singapore – Hybrid Expo on Halal and Processed Food Products.



This is the first event of its kind held in Singapore since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, in the hybrid format (both online and offline models) - a new, effective approach amid the spread of the pandemic.



The event marked a milestone in cooperation in agriculture and food trading between Vietnam and Singapore.

The expo took place in Singapore in late August.

The 40 Vietnamese businesses have made outstanding performance in the food and beverage industry, and been considered pioneers in the market with products of intensive processing and high added values.



TH Group brought to the expo healthful products that meet international standards, with natural nutrients and flavours preserved. Through the expo, the groupset up partnerships with Singaporean importers and new partners.



Its high-quality products introduced to the Singaporean consumers and market at the food fest included: TH true MILK Organic, TH true MILK TOPKID Vanilla Organic, TH true MILK HILO, TH true NUT, and TH true Yogurt.



All of the products have satisfied international standards, including Halal standards as required by organisers of the expo.

Visitors at TH Group 's stall at the expo.

Halal food means “lawful” and “permitted” in accordance with the Islamic Law. The products must follow detailed and strict standards.



Therefore, the Halal certification is complicated and takes time, referring to the “farm to folk” process. Thanks to their superiorities in hygiene, safety and quality, Halal food and beverages have become a number-one choice of consumers. The demand for Halal food in the world market is on the rise, with consumers now expanding to non-Muslims. Currently, the export of Halal food is considered a good opportunity for Vietnam to promote trade and penetrate into the potential market.



With a vision and aspiration to bring Vietnamese milk and products to the world, TH Group has made preparations and methodical investments to confidently conquer demanding markets with its prestigious products, meeting the highest international standards, including Halal standards.

The expo took place in the context of complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic at home and abroad, affecting people’s lives and economic activities. TH Group has demonstrated its internal resources for sustainable business development and its continuous efforts in promoting trade links with the world.

TH Group is a leading producer and processor of clean and organic food in Vietnam, with a big project on concentrated dairy farming, high-tech industrial scale, churning out products named TH true Milk. The project was launched in October 2009 with a total investment capital of 1.2 billion USD. The group’s farm in Nghia Dan district in the central province of Nghe An has more than 45,000 dairy cows, and a material area covering 8,100 ha.

TH Group is currently developing dairy farms in many other cities and provinces in Vietnam such as Ha Giang, Phu Yen, Thanh Hoa, Kon Tum, Cao Bang and An Giang to meet domestic demand, while looking towards export./.





