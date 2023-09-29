Thac Bo Temple - Well-known spiritual tourist site
Hoa Binh Lake and Thac Bo Temple are famous tourist attractions in Hoa Binh province, where visitors can take in the splendour of mountains and water along with the local cultural beauty and harmony between nature and religion.
A misty boat ride on the emerald waters of Hoa Binh Lake. (Photo: VNA)
The imposing beauty of stalactites and stalagmites inside Thac Bo Cave. (Photo: VNA)
Thac Bo Temple is a famous spiritual tourist destination in Hoa Binh. (Photo: VNA)
Thac Bo Temple, despite being small in size, is a sacred place. (Photo: VNA)
The temple worships two Goddesses of the Muong and Dao ethnic people. (Photo: VNA)