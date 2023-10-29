Thai Airways resumes flights connecting with Vietnam
Thai Airways marked the resumption of its flights to/from Vietnam with a flight landing at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi and other from Hanoi to Bangkok on October 29.
Staff members of Thai Airways pose for a photo in front of the carrier's plane landing at Noi Bai International Airport on October 29. (Photo courtesy of Thai Airways)Hanoi (VNA)
With four round-trip flights per day linking Bangkok with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the national flag carrier of Thailand is hoped to serve as a bridge for tourism, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.
In 2022, Thailand welcomed over 500,000 tourists from Vietnam, which in turn attracted more than 200,000 from the former. The figures are expected to double this year.
The flights to/from Hanoi and HCM City are among the first international routes Thai Airways has chosen to resume first to help boost the recovery and development of its operations.
Ngo Minh Duc, Chairman of HG Aviation – the general agent of Thai Airways in Vietnam, cited statistics as showing that nearly 900,000 Vietnamese have visited Thailand during the first 10 months of 2023, nearly twice the number of Thai travellers to Vietnam.
The return of Thai Airways aims to meet the demand of Thai and other countries’ visitors to come to Vietnam. Besides, Vietnamese tourists can also have more flight choices to come to European destinations, he added./.