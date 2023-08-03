Thai Binh province presents school to Lao locality
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnam’s northern province of Thai Binh has handed over a high school to the Lao northern province of Xayaboury, Lao media reported on August 3.
Located at the centre of Xayaboury town, the two-storey school cover 300 sq.m with 10 rooms, and a total investment capital of more than 5 billion VND (210,460 USD).
The People’s Committee of Thai Binh also presented 30 computers to the school which is scheduled to become operational in September.
In his remarks, Xayaboury province Vice Governor Phetphixay Sounvilay noted that the school demonstrates cooperation between the two provinces, while contributing to consolidating the close ties between Vietnam and Laos.
The two localities signed a friendly cooperation agreement for 2021-2026 at a ceremony held online on November 4, 2021.
Under the document, they will re-establish the bilateral friendship and promote dissemination and education about the relations between the two countries and the two localities, and promote the land, people, and socio-economic development achievements and potential of each other.
They will cooperate in Party and political system building, create favourable conditions for delegation exchanges, and intensify collaboration in socio-economic and cultural development, and in State management across the fields.
Specifically, Thai Binh will provide 5 billion VND to help the Lao province build a high school. It will provide 8-10 scholarships for Xayaboury’s disadvantaged students to study in Thai Binh-based universities and colleges, while Xayaboury will present two full scholarships to Thai Binh’s students to study at Luang Prabang province’s Souphanouvong University./.