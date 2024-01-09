Thai cabinet supports clean air bill
Thailand's cabinet endorsed a bill aimed at tackling the Southeast Asian nation’s poor air quality on January 9, clearing the way for the parliament to start debating the draft legislation.
Air pollution shrouds Chiang Mai in northern Thailand on March 10, 2023. (Photo: AFP)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's cabinet endorsed a bill aimed at tackling the Southeast Asian nation’s poor air quality on January 9, clearing the way for the parliament to start debating the draft legislation.
Thailand reports dire air pollution levels every year, with Bangkok and the northern city of Chiang Mai ranked among the most polluted cities in the world on some days last year.
The situations was attributed to industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust fumes and smoke from stubble burning by farmers from December to April.
Environmentalists have long called for legislation to tackle air pollution, which last year saw two million people seek medical treatment, according to the Ministry of Health.
The announcement came as the Thai Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, which monitors pollution levels, said 48 out of 77 provinces of Thailand were covered in unsafe levels of dust, and 21 of those were enduring high levels of PM2.5 particles.
After taking office last year, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin vowed to tackle the issue. He planned to travel to Chiang Mai later this week to discuss the problem./.