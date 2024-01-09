World Malaysian PM reveals economic roadmap for 2024 In a recent address on the occasion of new year, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has provided a comprehensive overview of the country’s economic achievements in 2023 and outlined key priorities for 2024.

World Two separate strong earthquakes strike Philippines, Indonesia A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean early morning of January 9 off the coast of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

World Thailand intensifies flu vaccination for workers in travel, tourism Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is preparing to offer an additional 200,000 doses of influenza vaccine to public transport and tourism industry workers across 31 provinces.

World Indonesia's foreign policy contributes to affirming national position Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on January 8 emphasised that the nation’s foreign policy over the past decade has asserted its significant role regionally and globally.