World Cambodia hosts first multilateral operational training exercise on mine clearance Cambodia is hosting the first multinational operational exercise at the Humanitarian Mine Action Field within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus under the theme “Pure Homeland-2023”.

World ADB approves climate loan to the Philippines The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on September 13 announced that it has approved a 303 million USD loan to reduce flood and climate risks and protect people and livelihoods in three major river basins in the Philippines.

World Indonesia arrests 39 people linked to regional drug syndicate Indonesian police, in a joint operation with Thai and Malaysian authorities, have arrested 39 people allegedly linked to a major regional drug syndicate.

World Cuba celebrates 50th anniversary of Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuban Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel on September 12 chaired a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro's first visit to Vietnam and the liberated zone in Southern Vietnam (September 1973 - 2023).