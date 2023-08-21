Business Vietnamese, Canadian firms step up clean energy development partnership The Canada-Vietnam Clean Energy Partnership forum took place in Ho Chi Minh City on August 21, aiming to connect the sides’ private sectors and, through such links, enable Canadian contributions to the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), helping Vietnam achieve its net-zero emissions goal by 2050.

Business Digital border gate in Lao Cai put into operation The management board of Lao Cai Economic Zone launched a digital feature at the Kim Thanh International Border Gate No. 2 in the northern province of Lao Cai on August 21, with an aim to reduce time and costs related to customs clearance for exports-imports through this border gate.

Business Commercial banks continue to cut deposit interest rates Commercial banks have persistently reduced deposit interest rates, resulting in rates for many terms now standing at just above 6% per annum.

Business Petrol prices continue to rise Petrol prices continued to increase from 3pm on August 21 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.