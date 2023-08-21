Thai group eyes investment projects in Thanh Hoa
At the meeting between leaders of the Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited and authorities of Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: thanhhoa.gov.vn)
General Director of Gulf Energy Vietnam Panawit Sidejchayabhon unveiled the information at a recent working session with Thanh Hoa province’s leaders.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Van Thi appreciated this research collaboration and highlighted that renewable energy and liquefied petroleum are the province's priorities for the socio-economic development in the future.
He also introduced the Nghi Son Economic Zone, which is one of the eight crucial coastal economic zones. It offers the most alluring investment incentives in the nation, promoting cooperative relationships and economic growth.
At the meeting, Panawit Sidejchayabhon expressed his hope to receive support from local authorities in understanding the legal framework and implementing projects.
Thanh Hoa is always in the group of ten leading provinces and cities nationwide in attracting FDI from many big investors in the world, including Thai corporations such as WHA Group.
In the first seven months of the year, the province has received ten FDI projects worth 134.4 million USD in registered foreign capital.
Currently, the province is focusing on attracting investment in a number of advantageous fields, such as agriculture, afforestation, fishery seafood, the manufacturing industry, tourism, human resource training, healthcare, education, and the infrastructure of industrial parks./.