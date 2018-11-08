Online mother-child medical records are presented to Thai Nguyen province to carry out the programme (Photo: VNA)

– The northern province of Thai Nguyen’s Department of Health held a conference on November 8 to launch a system of combined medical records for mothers and children.Participants at the event were introduced to mother-child medical records which aim to keep track of mothers and their children’s health conditions, offering them continuous healthcare services, from the stages of fetus to six weeks after birth.For the children, the records will keep information on the monitoring and care of their mental and physical health from the pregnancy, post-labour, and infantile periods.The records also include information related to the health conditions of the mother during and after pregnancy.Tran Dang Khoa, Vice Director of the Department of Maternal and Child Health under the Ministry of Health, said that the launching of the records will be helpful in the screening of risks, diseases, and obstetrical complications, as well as in fetus malformation, thus offering more timely responses and minimising fatalities among mothers and children.The delegates also proposed measures to seek resources for the running of mother-child medical records and popularising the records in localities.Thai Nguyen is a regional medical hub with competent human resources and infrastructure. The province has been chosen by the Ministry of Health to pilot the programme of launching online mother-child medical records.The outcomes of the programme – which will run from 2018 to 2020 in all nine districts, cities, and towns of the province – will serve as the foundation for the expansion of the programme nationwide.So far, the medical records have been applied in the 15 provinces of Lam Dong, Thai Nguyen, Bac Giang, Lang Son, Quang Tri, Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Phu Yen, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, Ha Giang, and An Giang.–VNA