Thai PM receives poor rating after six months in office: poll
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has received a poor rating after six months as head of an elected government, according to a survey conducted by the National Institute for Development Administration (NIDA).
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has received a poor rating after six months as head of an elected government. (Photo: bangkokpost.com)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has received a poor rating after six months as head of an elected government, according to a survey conducted by the National Institute for Development Administration (NIDA).
The poll was conducted from November 29 to December 3 on 1,278 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to gauge their satisfaction with the performance of PM Prayut and members of his cabinet since the election.
About PM Prayut's overall performance, 33.72 percent of respondents said he has fared poorly in handling the country's administration because his government has not been able to solve economic problems, the people have not been well taken care of, justice has been overlooked and actions have been taken only to protect his cronies. A further 25.98 percent said his performance has not been satisfactory in various fields.
On the positive side, only 8.92 percent said the PM has performed very well and his decisiveness, determination to work and honesty are beyond doubt, while 30.13 percent said he has performed fairly well, especially in the area of maintaining peace and order in the country.
The remaining 1.25 percent were not interested or had no comment.
In terms of transparency, 51.49 percent believed Prayut lacked transparency and accountability; 35.45 percent thought he performed his duties transparently; and 13.06 percent were not interested or had no comment./.