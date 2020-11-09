World Indonesian police arrest six terror suspects The Indonesia police anti-terror squad recently arrested six terror suspects in Lampung, West Sumatra and Riau Islands, Xinhua News Agency reported on November 8, citing police sources.

World Over 10 million SMEs in Indonesia use online platforms The number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) using online platforms for their business in Indonesia has risen to around 10.2 million as the COVID-19 pandemic speeds up digitalisation, a minister has said.

World Vietnam plays crucial role in promoting Russia-ASEAN ties: Russian experts As Vietnam is serving as ASEAN Chair in 2020, many Russian experts have their belief in the Southeast Asian nation’s activeness in promoting ASEAN-Russia cooperative relations.