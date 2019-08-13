Containers at a port in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Board of Trade of Thailand is working with the Ministry of Commerce to add value to the wide range of Thai goods for export, in reaction to the trade war between the US and China.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit; Board of Trade of Thailand’s Chairman Kalin Sarasin and Board of Trade of Thailand’s Vice President Sanan Ang-ubolkul, recently held talks and agreed to set up a war room of representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and the private sector, to monitor the world trade situation and jointly promote the export of Thai goods.

In addtion, working groups will be set up to define each category of export goods, associated services and related marketing.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce will promptly open more trade negotiations, focus on cross-border trading and amend any regulations which might impede exports. The Joint Public-Private Sector Consultative Committee will hold a meeting on the issue on August 14.

The Board of Trade of Thailand’s Chairman has proposed temporary border trading points be upgraded to permanent ones and more centers for the distribution of SME goods be opened to ensure convenient processes aid the expansion of the range of exports from Thailand.-NNT/VNA