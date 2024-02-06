World Indonesia accelerates Global Water Fund establishment Indonesia’s Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing underlined that the establishment of the Global Water Fund is paramount to providing long-term funding for clean water and sanitation initiatives.

World Thailand aims to boost cross-border trade The Thai government has set a goal of reviving cross-border trade including transit trade this year after the value contracted by 2.6% in 2023 from the previous year to 1.74 trillion THB (47.6 billion USD).

World Cambodia warns of harmful effects of e-cigarettes on young people The Cambodian Ministry of Health has warned that e-cigarettes, shisha, and heated tobacco products (HTPs) have caused serious effects on users' health, urging people, especially youth, not to try these products.

World Soldiers from 30 countries to participate in Cobra Gold 2024 As many as 9,590 soldiers from 30 countries will join the Cobra Gold 2024 military drills scheduled to take place in Thailand from February 26 to March 8, the local media reported on February 4.