World Vietnam reiterates commitment to common efforts against terrorism Vietnam re-affirmed its commitment to joining common efforts of the international community in the fight against terrorism at a virtual open debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on January 12.

World China, Myanmar agree to accelerate construction of economic corridor China and Myanmar have agreed to accelerate the construction of an economic corridor between the two countries to boost bilateral ties during the visit of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Myanmar.

ASEAN Indonesia receives another 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Indonesia received the third bulk of COVID-19 vaccine by Chinese manufacturer Sinovac Biotech one day prior to the start of the national vaccination campaign.