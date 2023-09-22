Labourers at a construction site on Charansanitwong Road in Bangkok. (Photo: bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Ministry of Labour has set a goal of sending 100,000 skilled workers overseas next year, Director-General of the Department of Employment Pairoj Chotikasatien said on September 21.

That goal reflects the policy of the new Minister of Labour Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn who wants to ramp up efforts for Thais working abroad, Pairoj said.

He added that the department plans to support Thai workers in seeking legal employment opportunities abroad, particularly existing markets with a growing demand for labour like Sweden, Finland, Israel, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan (China).

They also seek opportunities to expand to other countries.

Pairoj said that Thailand plans to export mostly skilled Thai workforce to emerging markets that are interested in employing Thai labourers. For example, they eyes to send nurses and wellness workers to Saudi Arabia; construction workers, service providers for airports and train stations, wellness business employees to Qatar; and farmers to Jordan and Portugal.

Meanwhile, New Zealand is interested in Thai workers for roles in service and agriculture as well as for positions like architects, dentists, and nurses. Australia is looking for Thai chefs, especially those certified by the Department of Skill Development, he said.

For the next step, the department is looking forward to negotiating with countries regarding Thai workers' employment, said Pairoj.



Talks with the Thai private sector are also needed to discuss legal concerns, including contracts and measures, and the exportation processes, he said./.