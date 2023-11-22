Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on November 21 introduced a new "proactive" foreign affairs policy in which Thai envoys are expected to play a pivotal role in promoting trade, investment, tourism, and soft power abroad.

The country’s “Proactive Diplomacy” was announced at the annual gathering of Thai ambassadors, consul-generals, commerce attaches, and investment promotion officers.

According to Thai Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke, the Thai PM's speech on proactive diplomacy mentioned concrete diplomatic practices that spur the country's economy and protect the public interest.

Ambassadors, envoys and commerce attaches will be core members of the so-called Team Thailand, whose primary responsibility is to support the government's efforts to promote the country's economic growth.

Srettha pointed to the need to begin implementing a proactive diplomacy policy while incorporating public and business expectations regarding foreign affairs matters.

The PM asked the envoys to adopt a customer-centric approach, which the government also aims to do.

He emphasised the government's essential role of supporting the further improvement of Thailand's ease of doing business index and accelerate free trade agreement negotiations.

“Team Thailand”, meanwhile, will coordinate joint work between the private and public sectors to achieve their shared goal of economic growth.

The PM asked the team to communicate with both foreign investors interested in investing in Thailand and Thai investors interested in investing overseas./.



