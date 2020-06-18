World Japan to ease travel curbs to four countries, including Vietnam Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on June 18 that Japan is in talks to make exceptions to its entry ban on Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, as it seeks to ease travel restrictions imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

World Indonesia outlines export facilitation strategy Indonesian Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto said that the country has outlined a strategy to facilitate exports, which have strongly dropped in recent times.

World Singapore announces guidelines for election campaigning activities The Elections Department of Singapore (ELD) on June 18 announced guidelines for election campaigning activities amid COVID-19 pandemic.

World Cambodia, China to trade rice in local currencies The Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF) and the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) discussed ways to use the riel and the Chinese yuan in rice exports between China and Cambodia, Khmer Times newspaper reported on June 18.