World Cambodia hopes to retain preferential trade status with UK The Cambodian government is hoping to retain its preferential trade status with the United Kingdom (UK) after it left the European Union (EU).

World Cambodia expects to draw more investment from RoK Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on February 4 that Cambodia hopes to attract more investment from the Republic of Korea (RoK) by taking advantage of a double taxation avoidance agreement between the two countries.

World Thailand confirms six new nCoV infection cases Thailand confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infections on February 4, with four of them being Thai nationals and the other two being Chinese.

World Philippines: 80 people being monitored for suspected nCoV infection Eighty people were being monitored for possible infection of the new coronavirus called 2019-nCoV in the Philippines as of February 3, said the country’s Department of Health.