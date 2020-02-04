Thailand arrests two smuggling heroin in instant noodles
Packages of seized heroin drugs are displayed at a press conference at the Royal Thai Police station in Bangkok (Photo: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) – Thai police announced on February 4 that two Taiwanese men have been caught when trying to smuggle 15kg of heroin in packets of instant noodles from a Bangkok airport.
Police found the haul inside packets of a Thai noodles brand which is ubiquitous across Asia, as well as tins of prickly heat powder.
The pair were arrested on January 30 at Suvarnabhumi Airport when they were trying to return to Taiwan. However, the origin of the drug has yet to be revealed.
The lawless border areas of Myanmar, Thailand and Laos have for decades been a hub for heroin. But the large-scale production of synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine, ketamine and fentanyl has overtaken heroin in recent years.
Opium poppy cultivation in Myanmar fell 11 percent in 2019 from the year before, but the region still has around three million heroin users, according to the latest data released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime./.
