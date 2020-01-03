World At least four dead in Cambodia’s building collapse Rescuers have pulled out 19 victims, including four dead people, from the rubble of a building collapse in the southwestern province of Kep, Cambodian, as of January 3 night.

World World’s largest flower spotted in Indonesia The biggest specimen ever of one of the world’s largest flowers have been spotted by Indonesian conservationists, local media reported.

World Indonesia holds meetings following China’s violation of EEZ Ministries and agencies of the Indonesian Government have continually held meetings over the last few days following China’s entry into the Southeast Asian country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

World Thailand: Accident fatalities drop during New Year holiday A total of 373 people died in 3,421 traffic accidents on roads in Thailand during the New Year holiday from December 22, 2019 to January 2, 2020, down 19.4 percent the same period last year.