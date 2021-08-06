Foreign ministers attended the ASEAN Canada Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. (Photo: VNA) Bangkok (VNA) - Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai emphasized that ASEAN and Canada are "like-minded partners", especially in promoting multilateralism in his remarks at the ASEAN-Canada Ministerial Meeting via videoconference on August 5, according to Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai emphasized that ASEAN and Canada are "like-minded partners", especially in promoting multilateralism in his remarks at the ASEAN-Canada Ministerial Meeting via videoconference on August 5, according to Thailand 's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Thai Deputy Prime Minister also underscored promotion of inclusive economic growth and advocated the BCG economic model as a solution towards COVID-19 recovery.



He said that an enabling environment of trust and confidence in the region will be key to post-pandemic economic revival.



The Meeting discussed the advancement of ASEAN-Canada Dialogue Relations to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region. The focus was on the joint efforts to cope with impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Canada’s contribution of CAD 3.5 million to the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund.



The Meeting also discussed how to take forwards ASEAN-Canada cooperation in areas that are mutually beneficial, such as combating transnational crime, cybersecurity, trade and investment, MSMEs development, regional connectivity, gender equality, Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, disaster management and relief, labour migration, and education.



The Meeting also exchanged views on regional and international issues, with Canada reiterating its continued support for ASEAN centrality and principles under the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). Canada also proposed to convene the ASEAN-Canada Commemorative Summit to mark the 45th anniversary of ASEAN-Canada Dialogue Relations in 2022./.

