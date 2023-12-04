Director-General of the Intellectual Property Department (second from left) (Photo: The Nation)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai said on December 4 that he has instructed the Intellectual Property Department to crack down on the sale of fake branded products via online trading platforms.



He said online platforms have become popular among small businesses, but many use them to sell goods that violate property rights, thus damaging Thailand’s image.

Phumtham said he has also told the department to educate small and medium-sized enterprises to patent their products to protect them from being copied, adding that the ministry will promote the registration of more geographical indication products that could be promoted as Thailand’s soft power.



Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, Director-General of the department, said the department will have a memorandum of understanding signed between 30 copyright owners and three key online trading platforms to prevent piracy, namely Lazada, Shoppee and TikTok Shop.



According to the department, the three platforms have been informed of 960 items that violate copyright and have removed them after being informed. The items include imitation ink cartridges, sneakers, clothes, cosmetics and auto parts./.