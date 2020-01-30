World Thailand confirms six more Wuhan coronavirus infections Thailand on January 28 confirmed six more cases of a new coronavirus originated from Wuhan, China (2019-nCoV), bringing the total infections to 14.

World Singapore: University hostels designated as nCoV quarantine facilities By January 28 morning, Singapore had confirmed five cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection while test results for the remaining 57 suspected cases are still pending.

ASEAN ASEAN countries launch preventive measures against coronavirus Southeast Asian nations have taken precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus as the outbreak is worsening in China and elsewhere.