Thailand doubles efforts to prevent call scams
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's Digital Economy and Society Ministry has announced that any telephone number with more than 100 calls per day will be suspended in a bid to combat call scams.
Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Chantararuangthong said some 80,000 people had filed complaints about scams with the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC 1441) in November.
To address this issue, the ministry will focus on phone numbers making an unusually high volume of calls daily, Prasert said.
From December 9 to 11, more than 12,500 phone numbers crossed the 100-call threshold, leading to their immediate suspension.
Prasert also warned that scammers use foreigners' identification documents to register SIM cards for phone scams. He said that recent arrests in Chumphon province led to the confiscation of more than 10,000 such SIM cards.
The minister pledged to intensify efforts and collaborate with relevant organisations, including the office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and cellular service providers, to prevent call scams./.
