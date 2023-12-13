World Indonesia prepares 1 mln hectares to construct sugar factories The Indonesian Government is preparing 1 million hectares of land in Papua for investors interested in building sugar factories, with a view to helping the country achieve sugar self-sufficiency, Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman said on December 12.

World Thailand expands visa-free entry for Japanese businessmen The Thai cabinet on December 12 approved the extension of the 30-day visa-free entry for Japanese tourists with business visits, helping facilitate investment.

World China press spotlights development of Vietnam – China ties The State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on December 12-13 is expected to develop the Vietnam – China relations to a new high, according to the Global Times, an English-language publication under the CPC’s flagship newspaper - People’s Daily.

World Cambodian press highlights PM Hun Manet’s Vietnam visit The Cambodian press has given wide coverage of the official visit to Vietnam by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet from December 11-12, especially his main activities on December 11.