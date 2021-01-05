Thailand extends state of emergency until February
A food court at The Mall Bang Kapi shopping centre had carefully distanced seating to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the capital. (Photo: Bangkok Post)
Bangkok (VNA) – A committee under the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on January 4 approved the extension of the Emergency Decree nationwide until the end of February.
The decree is currently in place until January 15. However, the CCSA committee proposed another extension for another period of 45 days since the country has documented an increasing number of COVID-19 infections after the latest wave hit the Samut Sakhon shrimp market last month.
The proposal will be put into account at the cabinet meeting on January 5.
As of January 4, Thailand documented total 8,439 COVID-19 infections, including 65 deaths. The country confirmed a new high of coronavirus infection at 745 cases on the day.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) halted table services from 19:00 to 6am from January 5. Meanwhile, schools in the city are closed in one month.
However, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha rejected the BMA’s decision, and announced that restaurants are allowed to provide services until 21:00, starting from January 5./.