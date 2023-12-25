Thailand eyes completing FTA negotiation with EU in 2025
Thailand is scheduled to host a second round of talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU) at the end of January, reported the Bangkok Post.
Thailand is scheduled to host a second round of talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU at the end of January. (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is scheduled to host a second round of talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU) at the end of January, reported the Bangkok Post.
According to Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Trade Negotiations Department, the Bangkok round of discussions will cover the liberalisation of trade, investment, and services. Both parties plan to hold three meetings per year, with the goal of finalising negotiations by 2025.
Thailand and the EU held the first round of FTA discussions in September this year in Brussels. This round included meetings at the head of the delegation level and 19 expert-level subcommittee meetings.
The EU is Thailand's fourth-largest trade partner behind China, the US, and Japan. The sides’ two-way trade hit 35 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, a rise of 1.96% year-on-year, representing 7.3% of Thailand's total trade value worldwide./.