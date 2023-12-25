World Thailand’s MICE industry expected to recover 80% Thailand’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) industry this year is estimated to recover to 80% of the 2019 level in terms of revenue, but it may slow in 2024 as pent-up demand eases, according to the Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (Tica).

World Top 10 international events in 2023 selected by VNA The armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, the COP28 landmark agreement calling for transitioning away from fossil fuels, and the severe earthquake in Turkey are among the top 10 stand-out international events selected by Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in 2023.

World Thailand attracts nearly 100 billion THB in foreign investment in 11 months A total of 612 foreign enterprises with a total investment of over 98.28 billion THB (2 billion USD) were granted licenses to do business in Thailand in 11 months of 2023, according to Oramon Sapthaweetham, Director-General of the Department of Business Development under Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce.

World Indonesia: Marapi volcano eruption shuts Minangkabau Volcanic ash spewing from Indonesia’s Mount Marapi forced airports on Indonesia's Sumatra island to shut down and locals to evacuate to safer places on December 22.