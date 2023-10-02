World ASEAN commits to building resilient, inclusive, people-centred community ASEAN always takes social development as a top priority and is committed to building a resilient, inclusive, people-centred community, and effectively implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN has stated.

ASEAN Indonesia to make biomethane from palm oil in 2025 PGN, a Pertamina subsidiary, and three Japanese companies are looking to produce biomethane from palm oil mill effluent (POME) to meet rising natural gas demand and reduce methane emissions, reported the Jakarta Post.

Politics Vietnam looks towards ASCC goals for the 2021-2025 period The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) held a national conference in Ho Chi Minh City on September 28 to discuss the implementation of a project on building and implementing an action plan to realise goals of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) until 2025 (Project 161), in both in-person and online format.