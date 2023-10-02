Thailand eyes concluding three FTAs next year
Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce is aiming to finalise Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sri Lanka and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in the second and third quarters of 2024.
As reported by the English-language daily newspaper The Nation, Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the ministry’s Department of Trade Negotiations, said the three markets are significant, with a combined trade value of up to 31 billion USD annually.
Accordingly, the Thailand-UAE FTA negotiations are in progress and are expected to conclude within this year following four rounds of talks. Products expected to benefit include food, textiles, clothing, leather goods, wood products, rubber, and plastics, as well as such services as transportation, finance, and business consultancy.
The Thailand-Sri Lanka FTA negotiations have reached their sixth round and are expected to conclude by early 2024. With abundant natural resources, Sri Lanka could enhance trade opportunities and competitiveness for Thai entrepreneurs in the South Asian market. It could also serve as a production base for goods, spreading to Central Asia, Africa, and Europe.
The final section is the Thai-EFTA agreement, which has been negotiated through six rounds of talks and should be concluded by mid-2024. This agreement has high standards, helping to enhance Thailand's competitiveness, attract investments, and foster beneficial cooperation./.