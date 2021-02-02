World Vietnam to build a powerful country soon: Times Kuwait Vietnam is firmly stepping into 2021 with a new mindset and soon realise the aspiration to build a powerful country, highlighted Times Kuwait, an English daily published in Kuwait.

World Nations want Myanmar to soon gain political stability Many countries issued statements hoping Myanmar soon stabilise its situations on February 1, after the country’s military detained senior politicians including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.