World Cambodia eyes more bilateral free trade agreements The Cambodian Government has been pushing for the establishment of more bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) with main trade partners in order to expand export markets for its products.

ASEAN Malaysia to become automotive hub for ASEAN market Malaysia can become the automotive hub for the ASEAN market, Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Zafrul Aziz has said.

World Vietnam attends ASEAN+3 Tourism Ministers Meeting A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet attended the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Tourism Ministers Meeting in Indonesia’s Yogyakarta city on February 4.