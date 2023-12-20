Thailand launches initiative to set up 1,500 digital classroom s nationwide (Photo: nationthailand.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has embarked on an ambitious goal of setting up 1,500 digital classrooms for schools of all sizes across the nation to nurture at least 100,000 talents annually.

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has said that these classrooms will be equipped with essential tools, such as computers and software designed to teach coding skills to students.

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong highlighted the project’s significance, titled “Coding for Better Life: Building the Foundation for Thailand’s Future”. He said the initiative’s role in cultivating the country’s digital talent will serve as a crucial factor for Thailand’s dominance in the digital economy era.

Citing a recent study, the minister noted that Thailand currently demands an annual average of 100,000 digital talents, while the education sector only produces around 25,000 such individuals each year.

The short-term plan, he said, involves proposing the implementation of the Global Digital Talent Visa and introducing a unique category for short-term residents with exceptional digital abilities. The Cabinet is currently reviewing this proposal.

For the long-term strategy, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) is actively promoting digital knowledge and skills development for all segments of the Thai population, with coding classrooms playing a crucial role.

Nuttapon Nimmanpatcharin, president cum CEO of Depa, said under the “Coding for Better Life” programme, specialised courses on programming languages will be taught to students.

While the scheme will help in the development of coding infrastructure and related digital ecosystems to improve learning readiness, Nuttapon noted that at least 3,000 teachers will also be coached on 20 teaching skills courses involving the development of coding at three levels – basic, intermediate and advanced.

Approximately 700 schools have already applied to the programme, with Depa expecting to achieve its target of 1,500 schools in the first quarter of next year./.